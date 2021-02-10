Wendy Williams' casting call for new boyfriend

Wendy Williams has put out a casting call for a new man.
The 56-year-old broadcaster is looking for a new man that can "handle" her in a special casting call, with her team insisting it isn't a "joke" and suggesting the eligible bachelor should be US-based between 40 and 65.
An email from Fox producers, as obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column, reads: "Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy. We are casting a WIDE net. (sic)"
The 'Wendy Williams Show' host previously revealed she wants her next boyfriend to be out of the spotlight unlike her ex.
She shared: "I'm 56 now. I'm a mom, I'm not a single woman running around town with [rappers and DJs] like Eric B anymore. Those days are over. My next boyfriend, hopefully husband he'll turn into, I don't want him to be in this business. He's got to appreciate my humour and have a sense of humour for the business that I'm in, and not try to stop me. But he's also got to be very, very comfortable in the man that he is. And he's got to be 45 years or older."
Wendy split from husband Kevin Hunter in 2019 after over 20 years of marriage but she insisted she doesn't "regret" anything about her relationship with him because it has helped make her who she is today.
Speaking about her former romance, she said: "The life that I'm living right now is my best life, and I have no guilt about saying that. I don't regret meeting Kevin, I don't regret falling in love, I don't regret staying with him for all 25 years, 21 of them married. I like who I am, so I have no regrets."
