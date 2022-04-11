The Flight Attendant star/producer Kaley Cuoco has worked with her share of film and TV legends. She was all of 17 when she co-starred opposite John Ritter on 8 Simple Rules…for Dating My Teenage Daughter, and in her longtime stint on The Big Bang Theory she interacted with the likes of Star Wars’ Mark Hamill and Marvel’s Stan Lee. She even did a series of Priceline commercials with Star Trek’s William Shatner.
But how did the Emmy and Golden Globe nominated Cuoco deal with film icon Sharon Stone coming onto The Flight Attendant to play, of all things, her character Cassie Bowden’s mother, Lisa Bowden? She made her a gift!
'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 Trailer: Cassie's New Life & First Look at Sharon Stone (VIDEO)
During a virtual interview for the HBO Max series’ second season, which arrives April 21, Cuoco told me a story she hadn’t told anyone about the gift she made for Stone (“This [was] my moment!” she exclaims) and how nervous she was waiting to find out Stone’s reaction. Watch the video to hear the story.
The Flight Attendant, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 21, HBO Max
