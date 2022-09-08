What happens in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's death?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, her eldest son Prince Charles has already taken on the title of King.

The 96-year-old monarch passed away on Thursday (08.09.22) afternoon, and the laws of succession state the crown is instantly passed along, though there are then a number of official processes to go through for the new king.

