HBO Max subscribers will be feeling lucky this March with the brand-new lineup of movies and shows coming to the streamer.

The much-anticipated Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres on March 6, telling the story of the team’s legendary 1980s roster. The original drama stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, and Adrien Brody, among many more.

Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards on March 27, subscribers can catch up on some of this year’s nominated films, including five Best Picture nominees. Drive My Car and West Side Story will be available to stream starting March 2, followed by Dune on March 10 and King Richard on March 24. The nominated films Nightmare Alley and The Eyes of Tammy Faye are also currently available to subscribers.

March 31 is a day full of premieres, including the sci-fi rom-com Moonshot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, the Julia Child bio series Julia, and the new series Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, based on the book of the same name.

Emmy Award-winning journalist Bomani Jones will break down the latest sports news in his new late-night series Game Theory with Bomani Jones, which premieres on March 13, along with several other new originals. Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death premieres on March 3, Ava DuVernay’s DMZ on March 17, the Jamie Dornan-led series The Tourist on March 3, and the new comedy series Minx on March 17.

For those missing Euphoria, HBO Max has you covered next month with the entire 14-season library of Degrassi: The Next Generation and the entirety of the 2000s teen classic One Tree Hill, arriving on the streamer on March 25 and 1, respectively.

Below, see the full list of titles coming and going from HBO Max in March.

Here’s what’s coming to HBO Max in March

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Swimsuit, 1989

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B

March 1:

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

'Our Flag Means Death,' HBO Max, Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones

Our Flag Means Death (Credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

March 2:

Blade I, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3:

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

'The Tourist,' HBO Max, Jamie Dornan

The Tourist (Credit: Ian Routledge/Two Brothers Pictures)

March 4:

El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

March 6:

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

March 7:

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8:

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

March 10:

Dune, 2021 (HBO)

  • Dune is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices.

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12:

Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

March 13:

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

March 15:

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

'Minx,' HBO Max, Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond

Minx (Credit: HBO Max)

March 18:

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

March 20:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

March 23:

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999

March 24:

King Richard, 2021

  • King Richard is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25:

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31:

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022

  • Moonshot is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices

Here’s what’s leaving HBO Max in March

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2012 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle Million Dollar Mutts, 2009 (HBO)

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

'Dreamgirls,' 2006, Anika Noni Rose, Beyonce Knowles, Jennifer Hudson

Dreamgirls (Credit: ©DreamWorks/Courtesy of Everett Collection)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Fear, 2005 (HBO)

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)

Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)

Herbie: Fully Loaded, 2005 (HBO)

I Am Number Four, 2011 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (2009)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

La Odisea De Los Giles, 2019 (HBO)

Lina From Lima, 2019 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

New In Town, 2009 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Pepito, 2020 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Slipping Into Darkness, 1971 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 1986 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 1985 (HBO)

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

'Ted,' 2012, Mark Wahlberg, Seth MacFarlane

Ted (Credit: Claire Folger/©Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Serenade, 1939 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2000 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

