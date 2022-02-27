HBO Max subscribers will be feeling lucky this March with the brand-new lineup of movies and shows coming to the streamer.
The much-anticipated Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres on March 6, telling the story of the team’s legendary 1980s roster. The original drama stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, and Adrien Brody, among many more.
Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards on March 27, subscribers can catch up on some of this year’s nominated films, including five Best Picture nominees. Drive My Car and West Side Story will be available to stream starting March 2, followed by Dune on March 10 and King Richard on March 24. The nominated films Nightmare Alley and The Eyes of Tammy Faye are also currently available to subscribers.
March 31 is a day full of premieres, including the sci-fi rom-com Moonshot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse, the Julia Child bio series Julia, and the new series Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, based on the book of the same name.
Emmy Award-winning journalist Bomani Jones will break down the latest sports news in his new late-night series Game Theory with Bomani Jones, which premieres on March 13, along with several other new originals. Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death premieres on March 3, Ava DuVernay’s DMZ on March 17, the Jamie Dornan-led series The Tourist on March 3, and the new comedy series Minx on March 17.
For those missing Euphoria, HBO Max has you covered next month with the entire 14-season library of Degrassi: The Next Generation and the entirety of the 2000s teen classic One Tree Hill, arriving on the streamer on March 25 and 1, respectively.
Below, see the full list of titles coming and going from HBO Max in March.
Here’s what’s coming to HBO Max in March
Exact Dates to be Announced:
Swimsuit, 1989
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B
March 1:
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
March 2:
Blade I, 2002
Drive My Car, 2021
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3:
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4:
El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
March 6:
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
March 7:
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8:
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8
March 10:
Dune, 2021 (HBO)
- Dune is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices.
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12:
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13:
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14:
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
March 15:
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17:
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18:
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018
March 20:
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23:
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999
March 24:
King Richard, 2021
- King Richard is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25:
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31:
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022
- Moonshot is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices
Here’s what’s leaving HBO Max in March
8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
Best Man Down, 2012 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle Million Dollar Mutts, 2009 (HBO)
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
Fear, 2005 (HBO)
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)
Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)
Herbie: Fully Loaded, 2005 (HBO)
I Am Number Four, 2011 (HBO)
Imagine That, 2009 (2009)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Joe, 2014 (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
La Odisea De Los Giles, 2019 (HBO)
Lina From Lima, 2019 (HBO)
Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
New In Town, 2009 (HBO)
Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Pepito, 2020 (HBO)
Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
Slipping Into Darkness, 1971 (HBO)
Sliver, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 1986 (HBO)
Talk To Me, 1985 (HBO)
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
The Campaign, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)
The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
The Serenade, 1939 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2000 (HBO)
Tully, 2018 (HBO)
War, 2007 (HBO)
