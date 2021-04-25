What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in May 2021

Hulu is expanding its library as the streamer makes way for fresh titles this May. The platform will welcome new original series and films galore, catering to a variety of tastes.
Don’t miss the third and final season of Aidy Bryant‘s Shrill, which will debut in its entirety on May 7, and catch Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., an animated series featuring voice acting by Ben Schwartz, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Melissa Fumero, and Beck Bennet among others. Don’t miss network favorites like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as well.
Below, see the full roundup of what’s coming and going from Hulu this May.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in May:
May 1
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4 & 6 (MTV)
Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)
Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)
Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Almost Famous (2000)
An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Assassin (2015)
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blue Chips (1994)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018)
The Crazies (2010)
Cyrus (2009)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2005)
Goodnight Mommy (2015)
Grace Of Monaco (2015)
Grudge Match (2013)
Gundala (2019)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Knowing (2009)
Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere (2010)
Midnight Heat (1996)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One Fine Day (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
Train to Busan (2016)
True Lies (1994)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vantage Point (2008)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Wailing (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
May 2
Flight (2012)
The Iron Lady (2011)
May 3
The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)
May 4
Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)
Love Sarah (2021)
May 5
Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
Skyfall (2012)
Warrior (2011)
May 6
The Unicorn (2018)
May 7
Shrill: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Little Fish (2021)
May 9
Robot & Frank (2012)
May 10
Wander Darkly (2020)
May 13
Saint Maud (2020)
Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
May 14
MLK/FBI (2021)
May 15
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Cowboys (2020)
Good Kisser (2019)
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Tru Love (2013)
May 18
Supernova (2020)
May 19
Red Dawn (2012)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 22
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 25
Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)
May 26
Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
May 27
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
May 28
PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original)
The Vigil (2021)
May 31
The Donut King (2020)
The One I Love (2014)
The World To Come (2020)
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in May:
May 9
Gone Girl (2014)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Victor Frankenstein (2015)
May 14
Deadpool (2016)
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Love, Simon (2018)
May 17
I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
May 28
The Mighty Ducks (1992)
D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)
D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)
Intrigo: Death Of An Author (2018)
May 30
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
May 31
28 Weeks Later (2007)
Almost Famous (2000)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Betrayed (1988)
Big Daddy (1999)
Bug (1975)
Cinderfella (1960)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Fascination (2005)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Judge Dredd (1995)
Just Married (2003)
Life Of Crime (2014)
Malcolm X (1992)
Midnight Heat (1996)
One Fine Day (1996)
Patriot Games (1992)
Phase IV (1974)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The 13th Warrior (1999)
The Bellboy (1960)
The Color Purple (1985)
The Descent (2006)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Gift (2000)
The Great Debaters (2007)
The Last Face (2017)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
The Patsy (1964)
The Program (1993)
The Secret Life of Bees (2008)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
The Spirit (2008)
The Tenant (1976)
The Terminal (2004)
Traitor (2008)
True Confessions (1981)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
