Hulu‘s gearing up for a strong month of fresh programming in May as the streamer adds new originals and welcomes some familiar favorites to its library.
Along with a collection of films, Hulu is debuting limited series like the Jessica Biel-led Candy and Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends which features an ensemble made up of Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke. And don’t miss the original film The Valet starring Eugenio Derbez. See the full list of what’s coming and going from Hulu in May, below.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in May:
May 1
A Beautiful Mind
A Raisin in the Sun
The Adjustment Bureau
After Everything
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
The A-Team
The Big Year
Billy Madison
The Bounty Hunter
The Breakfast Club
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer
Cyrus
Dazed and Confused
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Drag Me to Hell
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Easy A
Equity
Escape From Pretoria
Fever Pitch
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fun with Dick and Jane
Funny People
Gone
Grandma
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
The Karate Kid
The Legend of Zorro
Marie Antoinette
Me, Myself and Irene
Mo’ Money
November Criminals
Once Upon a Time in America
Ong Bak
Ong Bak 2
Ong Bak 3
Open Season 2
Person to Person
Pleasantville
The Polar Express
Pretty Woman
The Program
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rock of Ages
Saving Face
Saving Private Perez
Seven Years in Tibet
Still Alice
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Superhero Movie
Take This Waltz
Taken
The Vow
We Own the Night
White Bird in a Blizzard
White Men Can’t Jump
The Wolfman
The Young Victoria
Zathura: A Space Adventure
May 2
Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
Datyime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)
May 4
The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)
May 5
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Last Survivors
May 6
Hatching
May 9
Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 10
Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
May 12
Italian Studies
May 15
Conversations with Friends (Hulu Original)
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)
The Brass Teapot
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
The Mountain Between Us
One Last Thing
May 16
Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)
May 17
Sundown
May 18
Demons: Complete Series (Sony)
Helix: Complete Series (Sony)
May 19
The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)
May 20
The Valet (Hulu Original)
The New York Times Presents “Elon Musk’s Crash Course” (FX)
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
May 23
227: Complete Series
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
May 24
Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)
Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)
May 26
Look at Me: XXXTentacion (Hulu Original)
The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)
Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)
A Taste of Hunger
May 27
Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 29
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season (Funimation)
Intrigo: Death of an Author
May 31
Pistol: complete Limited Series (FX)
Gamestop: Rise of the Players
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in May:
May 6
Beach Rats
May 8
The Nice Guys
May 11
Man Who Invented Christmas
May 14
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
May 17
McQueen
May 20
Life After Basketball
May 21
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
May 30
The Meddler
May 31
A Beautiful Planet
Above & Beyond
Another Earth
As Good as It Gets
The Bank Job
Beautiful Creatures
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casper
Charlie Wilson’s War
Crank
Dangerous Beauty
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Digging for Fire
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
The Edge
Evan Almighty
Fred Claus
Fright Night
Gigli
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Hanna
Horton Hears a Who
Hustle and Heat
Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Insider
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Juno
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
Meet Me in Montenegro
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
PAndas
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Practical Magic
Predators
Premium Rush
Pretty Woman
The Princess Bride
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spaced Invaders
Starship Troopers
Still Alice
Striking Distance
Trapped
Treading Water
Universal Soldier: The Return
The Upside
Watchmen
White Men Can’t Jump
