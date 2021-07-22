What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in August 2021

Netflix is delivering plenty of cool titles in August to help viewers beat the heat outside. Whether it’s old favorites or new series, the streamer has you covered with a variety of programs to choose from.
Among the fare heading to the Netflix library this month are new shows such as The Chair starring Sandra Oh, Marie Kondo’s Sparking Joy, Clickbait, Cooking with Paris, and the thriller Hit & Run. Films like The Kissing Booth 3, He’s All That, and Sweet Girl with Jason Momoa will also debut.
And don’t miss out on older TV titles including all seven seasons of 30 Rock and all five seasons of Friday Night Lights. See what else is coming and going from Netflix in August with the full roundup, below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES
August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES
August 6
Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES
Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES
The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM
Vivo — NETFLIX FILM
August 8
Quartet
August 9
SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME
August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 11
Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME
August 13
Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of Shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 18
The Defeated — NETFLIX SERIES
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student — NETFLIX FILM
August 19
Like Crazy
August 20
The Chair — NETFLIX SERIES
Everything Will Be Fine — NETFLIX SERIES
The Loud House Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Girl — NETFLIX FILM
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME
August 24
Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
August 26
EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME
Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 27
He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM
I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tinseltown High — NETFLIX SERIES
August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
August 31
Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving This Month:
American Assassin
#cats_the_mewvie
The Promise
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel: Season 2
Nightcrawler
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
1BR
The Angry Birds Movie 2
A Princess for Christmas
Strange But True
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger Than Fiction
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife
