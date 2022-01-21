What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in February 2022

Netflix is gearing up for a solid month of programming as several fan-favorite titles and new shows arrive on the streaming platform in February.
Among some of the most notable premieres taking place in the coming weeks are the debut of Shondaland’s Inventing Anna, as well as Murderville, Vikings: Valhalla, and Season 2 of Space Force, Love Is Blind, Sweet Magnolias, Raising Dion, and many more. Below, we round up the full slate of what’s coming and going from Netflix in February — scroll through for the latest titles.
Available This Month on Netflix:
February TBA
Business Proposal — NETFLIX SERIES
Juvenile Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Water, Miracle Sakura
One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
February 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
February 2
Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 3
Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES
Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES
February 4
Loop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM
February 8
Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY
February 9
Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ideias a Venda — NETFLIX SERIES
Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM
February 10
Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES
February 11
Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM
Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM
Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM
Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES
Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)
Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 12
Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES
Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES
February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES
February 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)
Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Triology — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 17
Erax — NETFLIX FILM
Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES
February 18
The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM
February 20
Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM
February 21
Halloween
February 22
Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)
RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 23
UFO — NETFLIX FILM
February 24
Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 25
Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (weekly episodes)
Merli. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES
Restless — NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM
Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES
February 28
My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
Leaving This Month:
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Polaroid
Hitler – A Career
Good Time
Studio 54
Drunk Parents
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
No Escape
Edge of Seventeen
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers
