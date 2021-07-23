What’s Coming to Amazon in August 2021

Amazon Prime Video is broadening its selection of titles heading into the month of August with plenty of original titles and old favorites.
Among the originals arriving this month are Season 2 of the star-studded anthology series Modern Love, the film Val, and Annette. Old favorites such as the Jaws franchise, La La Land, and more movies will also be available to stream. Below, see the full roundup of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV in August.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
August 1
21 (2008)
Aliens (1986)
All About Steve (2009)
Anaconda (1997)
Annie (1982)
Attack The Block (2011)
Borat (2006)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Center Stage (2000)
Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)
Elektra (2005)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Freedomland (2006)
Hook (1991)
In Her Shoes (2005)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Knowing (2009)
La Bamba (1987)
Machete (2010)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Max Payne (2008)
Moneyball (2011)
Mud (2013)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Secret Window (2004)
Sideways (2004)
Slither (2006)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Surfer (2011)
The Great Debaters (2013)
The Insider (2000)
The Iron Lady (2011)
The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Natural (1984)
The Roommate (2011)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Water For Elephants (2011)
You, Me And Dupree (2006)
Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)
In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)
The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
August 6
*Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
August 13
*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)
*Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
August 16
Evan Almighty (2007)
In Bruges (2008)
August 17
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
August 20
*Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Killer Among Us (2021)
August 27
The Courier (2021)
*Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)
Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
August 1
Beyond S1-2
Code Black S1-3
Dominion S1-2
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6
MacGyver (2016) S1-5
Perry Mason S1-9
Scorpion S1-4
500 Days of Summer
Alpha and Omega
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Apollo 13
Daredevil
Detroit
Eagle Eye
Garden State
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
The Green Hornet
How to Train Your Dragon
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Long Shot
Major Payne
No Good Deed (2014)
Only the Brave (2017)
The Road to El Dorado
Shrek Forever After
Spotlight
Waiting to Exhale
Walk the Line
What’s Love Got to Do with It
The Wolf of Wall Street
August 6
*Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary – IMDb TV Original Series
The Tent Mender
August 12
100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone S1
August 16
La La Land
August 28
Alpha (2018)
