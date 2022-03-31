Prime Video has secured a solid lineup of new titles just in time for spring as the streamer unveils its April 2022 slate.
From new shows like Elgin James and Stephen Merchant‘s The Outlaws to Outer Range starring Josh Brolin, there’s plenty of new content to satisfy. And don’t miss a new season of the acclaimed animated drama Undone as well as A Very British Scandal starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany.
Below, we break down everything that’s coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
April 1
*The Outlaws: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
*Luxe Listings Sydney: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
Cast Away
Sweet Home Alabama
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Shanghai Noon
Con Air
Under the Tuscan Sun
Bringing Down the House
Unbreakable
Date Night
The Sixth Sense
Good Morning, Vietnam
The Watch
Rushmore
Armageddon
The Hot Chick
Signs
Brown Sugar
Garden State
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
The Recruit
Cedar Rapids
The Joy Luck Club
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Color of Money
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Young Frankenstein
Dirty Dancing
Knowing
The Spy Next Door
The Bank Job
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
The Bodyguard
Deadfall
Compliance
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Benny and Joon
Fargo
Saved!
Jeepers Creepers 2
Mystic Pizza
Lions for Lambs
Carrie
The Woman in Red
Raging Bull
Bull Durham
Blow Out
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Be Cool
The Idolmaker
Jet Li’s Fearless
Braveheart
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Revolutionary Road
Shrek Forever After
Pineapple Express
District 9
April 7
*Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (Amazon Original)
April 8
*Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert: Part 5 (Amazon Original)
*All the Old Knives (Amazon Original)
April 15
*Outer Range: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
*Verdict: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
April 22
*A Very British Scandal: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
April 28
*Bang Bang Baby: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
April 29
*Undone: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
*I Love America (Amazon Original)
Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
April 1
A League of Their Own
A Thousand Words
Astro Boy
Bride Wars
Dick Tracy
Draft Day
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fighting with My Family
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Gladiators of Rome
Head of State
Like Mike
Maybe Definitely
Napoleon Dynamite
What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2022
Need for Speed
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
One for the Money
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pearl Harbor
Shark Tale
Spread
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Medallion
The Other Woman
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Photograph
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Ugly Truth
Tommy Boy
Top Five
Wanted
War Room
When in Rome
When the Game Stands Tall
April 6
The Brothers Grimsby
April 12
Knives Out
April 22
*Pretty Hard Cases: Season 2 (IMDb TV Original)
More Headlines:
- What’s Coming to Prime Video in April 2022
- Spring 2022 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Finale Dates
- What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in April 2022
- ‘Accused’: Billy Porter to Direct Episode of Fox Anthology Drama
- NBC Summer 2022 Schedule: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Dancing With Myself’ Premiere & More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.