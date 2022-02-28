Prime Video is gearing up for a solid month of content as the library welcomes back fan-favorite titles and makes way for new shows.
Among the month’s highlights are the Season 2 premiere of Upload on March 11 and the debut of The Boys animated spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical on March 4. Plus, don’t miss the documentary Lucy and Desi detailing the story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, one of TV’s most iconic duos.
Below, we break down everything that’s coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
March 1
The Hundred-Foot Journey
The Proposal
Weekend At Bernie’s
Prometheus
Chronicle
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Flightplan
The Tooth Fairy
Dead Poets Society
Lawless
Crash
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Blackfish
Prince Avalanche
Coffy
Blacula
Spaceballs
Be Cool
Scream, Blacula, Scream!
Foxy Brown
Baby Sheba
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Liar, Liar
Puss in Boots
Takers
March 4
*Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original)
*The Boys Presents: Diabolical: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
March 11
*Upload: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
*Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 4 (Amazon Original)
March 10
*Harina (Amazon Original)
March 18
*Master (Amazon Original)
March 25
*Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
March 1
A Simple Favor
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Baby Geniuses
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Beautiful Creatures
Beginners
Black Sheep
Deep Blue Sea
Dolittle
Earth to Echo
Emma
Fighting
Finding Forrester
Get a Job
Gnomeo & Juliet
Hitchcock
Holmes & Watson
Kingpin
Lost in Translation
Made of Honor
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Office Space
Run All Night
S.W.A.T.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
She’s Out of My League
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Skiptrace
Super Troopers
Taken 3
That Awkward Moment
The Book of Life
The Fighter
The Fourth Kind
The Heat
The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave
The Place Beyond the Pines
The Princess Bride
The Sisters Brothers
The Three Stooges
The Young Victoria
Unfinished Business
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Falcon Crest: Seasons 1-9
Law & Order: UK: Seasons 1-5
March 4
*Bug Out (IMDb TV Original)
March 12
If Beale Street Could Talk
What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2022
March 15
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades of Grey
Hitman: Agent 47
March 19
The Invisible Man
March 25
Destroyer
March 26
Judy
More Headlines:
- What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2022
- Michael Douglas to Play Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ Series From ‘John Adams’ Creator
- Lifetime Announces ‘A New Orleans Noel’ & More Holiday 2022 Movie Titles
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 28-March 6): ‘Outlander,’ ‘The Dropout’ & More
- David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Mystery ‘Avalon’ Gets Straight-to-Series Order From ABC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.