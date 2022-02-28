TownNews.com Content Exchange

Prime Video is gearing up for a solid month of content as the library welcomes back fan-favorite titles and makes way for new shows.

Among the month’s highlights are the Season 2 premiere of Upload on March 11 and the debut of The Boys animated spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical on March 4. Plus, don’t miss the documentary Lucy and Desi detailing the story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, one of TV’s most iconic duos.

Below, we break down everything that’s coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Homelander

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey

The Proposal

Weekend At Bernie’s

Prometheus

Chronicle

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Flightplan

The Tooth Fairy

Dead Poets Society

Lawless

Crash

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Blackfish

Prince Avalanche

Coffy

Blacula

Spaceballs

Be Cool

Scream, Blacula, Scream!

Foxy Brown

Baby Sheba

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Liar, Liar

Puss in Boots

Takers

Lucy and Desi

(Credit: Keystone/Getty Images)

March 4

*Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original)

*The Boys Presents: Diabolical: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

March 11

*Upload: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

*Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 4 (Amazon Original)

March 10

*Harina (Amazon Original)

March 18

*Master (Amazon Original)

March 25

*Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Available for Streaming on IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

March 1

A Simple Favor

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Baby Geniuses

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Beautiful Creatures

Beginners

Black Sheep

Deep Blue Sea

Dolittle

Earth to Echo

Beautiful Creatures, Viola Davis, Alice Englert, and Alden Ehrenreich

Beautiful Creatures (Credit: John Bramley/©Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

Top Videos

Emma

Fighting

Finding Forrester

Get a Job

Gnomeo & Juliet

Hitchcock

Holmes & Watson

Kingpin

Lost in Translation

Made of Honor

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Office Space

Run All Night

S.W.A.T.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

She’s Out of My League

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Skiptrace

Super Troopers

Taken 3

That Awkward Moment

The Book of Life

The Fighter

The Fourth Kind

The Heat

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk (Credit: Tatum Mangus /© Annapurna Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave

The Place Beyond the Pines

The Princess Bride

The Sisters Brothers

The Three Stooges

The Young Victoria

Unfinished Business

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Falcon Crest: Seasons 1-9

Law & Order: UK: Seasons 1-5

March 4

*Bug Out (IMDb TV Original)

March 12

If Beale Street Could Talk

What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2022See Also

What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2022

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'I Want You Back,' 'Reacher,' and more fresh titles arrive on the streamer this month.

March 15

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades of Grey

Hitman: Agent 47

March 19

The Invisible Man

March 25

Destroyer

March 26

Judy

More Headlines:

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.