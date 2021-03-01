What’s on Amazon in March, From ‘Coming 2 America’ to ‘Invincible’

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for spring with plenty of fresh titles for subscribers to pick from this March.
Along with the premiere of Eddie Murphy‘s long-awaited sequel, Coming 2 America, the streamer also launches their new animated series Invincible from The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman, featuring an all-star voice cast. And don’t miss some fan-favorite films including the Back to the Future trilogy and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, all of which stream this month.
Below, get the full roundup of titles that are coming to Amazon in March.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
March 1
48 Hrs. (1982)
50/50 (2011)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Beloved (1998)
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date (2010)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Extract (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Priceless (2016)
Rain Man (1988)
Religulous (2008)
Rushmore (1999)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Sydney White (2007)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
The Terminal (2004)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)
W. (2008)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)
And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)
Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)
Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)
Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
March 3
Out of Africa (1985)
March 5
*Coming 2 America – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
March 10
Jack and Jill (2011)
March 12
Honest Thief (2020)
*Making Their Mark – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 19
Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)
March 26
*Invincible – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
*La Templanza (The Vineyard) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
March 29
Renegades (1989)
March 30
The Ghost Writer (2010)
