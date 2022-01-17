What ‘Valhalla’s Heroes Have in Common With Ragnar Lothbrok of ‘Vikings’ 

Your offerings to Odin have been rewarded! After the enthralling History and Prime Video saga Vikings (2013–20) comes a fresh Nordic world exploration set 100-plus years later, in the 11th century, when the powerful adventurers turned to Christianity.
The premiere introduces the core trio. Erik the Red’s grown children Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) travel over rough seas from Greenland to seek revenge on a man who brutalized Freydis. (Oh, does she get it.) In Kattegat—near Denmark, using expanded sets from Vikings—they meet Prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), who has gathered an army to attack England after the king ordered a Viking massacre.
'Vikings: Valhalla,' 'Raising Dion' Season 2 & More Set 2022 Premieres at Netflix
These three share qualities of the original series’ hero Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), says Vikings: Valhalla exec producer–creator Jeb Stuart (he cowrote Die Hard). “Leif is the explorer; Freydis, the pagan; Harald, the warrior. They lean on each other.”
They’ll need to in “epic battles that won’t disappoint,” Stuart says. “London is our Paris,” he adds, referencing Vikings’ thrilling Season 3 siege. Wait till London Bridge is falling down!
Vikings: Valhalla, Friday, February 25, Netflix
This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands.
