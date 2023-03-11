If you’re someone for whom The Last of Us has become appointment TV on Sundays at 9/8c (whether on HBO or HBO Max) and love movies, you’ll have a choice to make on March 12.

This Sunday is not only the Last of Us Season 1 finale, but it’s also the biggest night for film, with the 2023 Oscars honoring the best and featuring performances from almost all of the Best Song nominees (except for Lady Gaga with “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick).

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.