‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow Promises a ‘Satisfying & Romantic’ Outcome for the Love Triangle

The payoff has arrived for “Hearties,” this period drama’s passionate fanbase, who have waited patiently for conflicted schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) to choose between two worthy men. By the end of Sunday’s When Calls the Heart Season 8 finale, she will have proclaimed her feelings for either noble Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) or sensitive businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally, below, with Krakow).
But after an unexpected twist in the final moments of the May 2 episode, look for Elizabeth to enter the hour with some emotional cracks showing: “She’s heartbroken, optimistic, scared, all of those things. There’s a lot happening for sweet Elizabeth!” teases Krakow. “Buckle up and go for the ride!”
'When Calls the Heart': Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally on What Comes Next With Elizabeth (VIDEO)
The actress promises Elizabeth will have time to mend her relationship with best friend Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton), upon whom she’s taken out some of that love-triangle stress. “Like sisters, there’s such a close bond, but things aren’t always perfect,” Krakow says.
And, whether you’re Team Nathan or Team Lucas, she hopes you can appreciate the outcome: “It’s satisfying and romantic.”
When Calls the Heart, Season Finale, Sunday, May 9, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel
