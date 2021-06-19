Where ‘Evil’ Left Off & What’s Next When Season 2 Premieres on Paramount+

May 23, 2021 — Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that season two of the CBS hit drama series, EVIL, will stream on Sunday, June 20, exclusively on Paramount+. The 13-episode long second season will drop weekly on Sundays. EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Pictured (L-R) Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard and Mike Colter as David Acosta Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The smart thriller about priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and atheist tech specialist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi, above left, with Herbers and Colter) investigating demonic possession moves from CBS to Paramount+ for Season 2.

Evil’s home may be different, but the cases involving the tension between faith and science are as scary, witty and entertaining as ever. 

Where We Left Off

A crucifix burned Kristen’s hand after she apparently executed the serial killer threatening her daughters. David had a vision in which a hairy horned demon went after Kristen, and her mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) became engaged to the demonic psychopath Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson)!

Where We Pick Up

Guess who’s demanding an exorcism? Townsend claims he’s changed and wants Satan expelled before his marriage. He, for one, is likely lying, but the others are evolving. Kristen is in touch with her dark side after her alleged violent altercation, nonbeliever Ben can’t rationally explain his demon-filled night terrors and temptation-riddled David meets a no-nonsense nun (recurring star Andrea Martin) who’ll help in his fight against (what else?) evil.

Evil, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 20, Paramount+

