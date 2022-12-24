The Witcher: Blood Origin drops on Netflix this Christmas day and while it is sure to be a gift for Witcher fans and everyone discovering the glory that is Michelle Yeoh (who appears as Scían), the cast didn’t always the merriest time nailing some of the dialogue.

The brutal prequel series set 1200 years before The Witcher, Blood Origin is all about how the Elven society was colonized and what led to the creation of the very first demon-hunting Witcher.

Top Videos

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.