‘White Lotus’ Finale, ‘Heels’ on Starz, ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ An Unforgettable Ending, Brothers Battle on HGTV
Vacation’s over (for now) on HBO’s buzzy The White Lotus. The Starz drama Heels goes inside a small-town pro-wrestling dynasty. Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores welcomes a new leading man for the fifth season. The PBS Masterpiece drama Unforgotten ends its fourth season on a somber note. Top Chef’s fabled Voltaggio brothers square off in a competition series, previously streamed on discovery+, now airing on Food Network.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

