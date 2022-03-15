Ten years ago, the world lost a music icon. In celebration of the life and career of Whitney Houston, Entertainment Tonight will premiere never-before-seen footage and interviews of the late artist in a new special. Whitney, A Look Back will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Saturday, April 2, at 8/7c.
“The one-hour special will include lost performances and rare moments with Whitney, alongside new interviews with those who knew her best including Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price,” according to CBS. It will also “explore new details about the days leading up to and following Whitney’s death.”
The six-time Grammy Award winner passed away on February 11, 2012, from a “drug-related drowning” at the age of 48. In addition to establishing herself as one of the greatest musicians of all time, the “I Will Always Love You” singer also lent her talents to the big and small screen. She appeared in several movies and shows, including Silver Spoons, Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife, Cinderella, and Sparkle, making her most memorable acting turn as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard.
Remembering the Record-Breaking 2012 Grammy Awards
Produced by Entertainment Tonight, Erin Johnson will executive produce the special with co-executive producers Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Wallace.
Whitney, A Look Back, Special Premiere, Saturday, April 2, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+
