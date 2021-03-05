Who Are the Stars of ‘Moxie,’ Amy Poehler’s Grrrl Power Netflix Movie

Amy Poehler takes on high school in her new Netflix movie Moxie, in which she both directs and plays a formerly rebellious mom who took part in the ’90s Riot Grrrl feminist movement. Her daughter, though, Vivian (Hadley Robinson), is a seemingly shy 16-year-old content with fading into the background — until a new student named Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña) turns things upside down, empowering her to change the toxic culture at the school.
To do this, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine, which strikes a chord with other classmates who make her feel she is far from alone, and creates a sense of unity among a group of young women that extends beyond cliques and clubs.
The film, based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, features a cast of young faces you may already recognize, and some you likely don’t. Get to know them, below!
