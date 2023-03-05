Who Killed Robert Wone? It’s a question explored in the new two-part Peacock documentary centering on the unsolved murder of a Washington D.C. attorney in 2006.

Wone was found stabbed to death in the home of a friend he had been visiting. The house was shared by Victor Zaborsky and his domestic partner Joe Price and another man, Dylan Ward, with whom they were involved in a polyamorous relationship. When police questioned Price, Zaborsky, and Ward, they all denied any involvement and suggested an intruder may have broken in. Yet, there were no signs of a forced entry, a struggle, or that an individual had fled after the crime was committed.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

