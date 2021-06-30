Whoopi Goldberg using 'walker' due to sciatica

Whoopi Goldberg is using "a walker" because she's suffering with sciatica.
The 65-year-old star returned to 'The View' on Tuesday (06.29.21) after a week-long absence and she gave viewers an update on her health.
At the start of the show, she said: "Yes, it's me, I'm back.
"I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg."
The 'Sister Act' actress jokingly compared the condition to a "bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me".
She added: "So there I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do. It was really horrible, but I'm glad to be here."
Whoopi noted she needs a walker to move around, and described the device as her "new best friend".
She said: "I have a walker, which kind of freaks me out. I didn't know that I needed it."
When her co-host Joy Behar - who has also experience sciatica in the past - told Whoopi she looked well-rested, she joked it was because she's been "laying in a hospital room".
She laughed: "Well, what can you do? I've turned into this little old Black lady. It's really strange."
In February 2019, Whoopi also took a break from 'The View' for health reasons as she was suffering from pneumonia and sepsis.
And two months later, she revealed she had almost died while in hospital.
She said: "The doctor told me, 'Listen, you're not going anywhere tomorrow and you're not going anywhere next week because you are really sick. You were this close to dying.'
"I was like, 'Really?' I never thought of pneumonia as something that serious. In my mind I wasn't that sick.
"I hope that this is a cautionary tale for people. You have to take the time to take care of yourself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.