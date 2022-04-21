Claire Foy and Paul Bettany star in the three-part limited series A Very British Scandal, based on the true story of the 1951 marriage of beautiful, fun-loving heiress Margaret Sweeny to dashing Duke of Argyll, Captain Ian Campbell — and their bitter, headline-making 1963 divorce.
The couple met when he was still married, and she was in the midst of splitting from her first husband. Their bantering, sexy affair is well captured — when Campbell first invites her to Scotland he says, “I’ll be a perfect gentleman,” to which she responds, “In that case, I’ll stay at home.” But things turn sour when they wed.
“They go into the marriage with the best intentions, but their true selves are showing very quickly,” Foy says. They both want their own way and, “they brutalize each other,” says Bettany bluntly.
Roush Review: Claire Foy, Paul Bettany Clash in 'A Very British Scandal'
When they inevitably separate, Margaret is not ready for the negative public reaction and excoriating tabloid reports. She’s always been glamorous and had the press in the palm of her hand, Foy says.
She makes, “some pretty terrible decisions about how far to take the divorce case. But then I sort of admire her for that. Because why shouldn’t she be true to herself? Even though ‘herself’ was pretty terrible. Why shouldn’t she just keep going and do what she wants?”
A Very British Scandal, Series Premiere, Friday, April 22, Prime Video
More Headlines:
- ‘The Staircase’ Trailer Teases Family Tragedy for the Petersons on HBO Max (VIDEO)
- ‘Hijack’: Idris Elba to Star in Apple TV+ Thriller
- CNN+ Shutting Down 4 Weeks After Launch
- ‘This Is Us’: Sterling K. Brown Calls on Emmys to Recognize Mandy Moore
- Netflix and Reebok Team Up to Make ‘Money Heist’ Merchandise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.