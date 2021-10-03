Will.i.am 'reimagined' his own DeLorean from Back To The Future

Will.i.am built his own version of the DeLorean from 'Back To The Future'.
The 46-year-old star loves getting creative and creating his own custom vehicles, and he turned his attention to the car arguably best known for being turned into a time machine by Doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in the beloved sci-fi trilogy.
Explaining how the DeLorean ended up being a gift for musician J Balvin, he told the 'On with Mario Lopez' podcast: "I built four from scratch. Two from scratch, and I built three others, reimaginations.
"I reimagined the DeLorean and I gave that to J Balvin... No, my thing was... OK here's what happened.
"I reimagined a DeLorean and I called it a DeLor-i.am. Then, I brought it up to speed, a put a Corvette engine in it, made it faster, changed the interior, put a body kit.
"So then J Balvin saw it, and then a friend of mine was like, 'Check out a car J Balvin's gonna build'... So then I'm like, 'Wait a second, this looks like my car!' "
He then went to the shop where he builds his cars, and it turned out J Balvin wanted his own version of will.i.am's DeLorean.
The Black Eyed Peas star added: "I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, bro, just give J Balvin my car!' He was like, 'Why would you give J Balvin your car?'
"I'm like, 'Because if J Balvin's gonna buikd a different version of my car, he's gonna build it to collect it like I collect cars.
"'Why doesn't he just get my car and put my car in his collection? People will then know that I build cars!' "
As well as the DeLorean, Will also worked on what he called a Thunder-vette, and even built his own couch.
He said: "I took a Thunderbird and fused it with a Corvette... I smashed 'em together and made a Thundervette.
"To me, it's like the ultimate way to create. I don't wanna spend my money on jewellery, I'm not a jewellery guy.
"I like to build cars, and trinkets and masks. I just like to make stuff! I made my couch!"
