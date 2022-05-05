What could possibly come between private investigators Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) in Friday’s Season 4 finale of Magnum P.I.? Plenty, since the CBS series has a habit of leaving us wanting more in the romance department for the two business partners. “Something always has to,” Hernandez says with a laugh. “In my mind, they can’t end up together—not yet. If they do, that means it’s the end of the show!” That said, the actor did share that the finale shifts to Magnum’s perspective of the relationship, which is a refreshing change: We’ve spent much of this season examining the situation from Higgins’ point of view—for example, in the dreams she’s been having about Magnum.
In the episode, the case of the week falls on HPD detective Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang) when his ex-wife is kidnapped. The normally by-the-book law enforcer may have to cross some unimaginable lines. “I think what happens is going to bleed into next season and you may see a completely different version of Detective Katsumoto, which I’m very excited about,” Hernandez teases.
'NCIS' Boss Teases the Season 19 Finale: 'Gibbs' Energy Permeates the Story'
On a happier note, the baby is finally coming for bar owner Rick (Zachary Knighton) and Suzy (Betsy Phillips, Knighton’s real-life wife). “It’s strange because developing concurrent with this child being born, they don’t really have a relationship totally,” Hernandez explains.
During the chat, the actor also talked about directing the “Shallow Grave, Deep Water” episode that aired April 8. Hernandez added he’s confident the reboot will get a fifth season even though it has yet to officially be picked up. “You can take that to the bank!”
Magnum P.I., Season 4 Finale, Friday, May 6, 9/8c, CBS
