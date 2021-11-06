Will Poulter says being a 'recluse' helped him through lockdown

Will Poulter thinks being "a social recluse" helped him through lockdown.
The 28-year-old actor lives on his own in east London and he admits that lockdown wasn't a particularly stressful experience for him.
He explained: "As an actor, you spend a lot of time unemployed, so lockdown wasn’t wildly different to a lot of the time that I’ve spent. And I am a bit of a social recluse as well, I guess, so it wasn’t a huge adaptation for me."
Will has starred in a number of message-driven films during his career.
But the 'We're the Millers' star is also keen to strike a balance with his other on-screen roles.
He told the Guardian newspaper: "I think it’s about balance. Also, being frank, it’s about recognizing that certain jobs open doors to other things that you would really like to be giving attention to or platforming.
"There’s an argument to be made that you can’t do one without the other. Or that you can, but it’s just harder and sometimes leads to less success, I guess."
Will acknowledges that big-budget movies are more lucrative. However, he also wants to "create a portfolio that does carry a lot of messaging and meaning".
He said: "I don’t honestly know, I’m trying to wrestle with that balance myself at the moment.
"But certainly my hope is that, on balance, I can create a portfolio that does carry a lot of messaging and meaning that I feel proud of and I can stand by."
Will has been acting since an early age. But he's suggested that the experience actually stunted the development of his real-life personality.
He explained: "It felt like a reprieve from being who I was on a day-to-day basis."
