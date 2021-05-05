Will Smith and Alicia Keys to front new YouTube 0riginals

Will Smith and Alicia Keys feature in the latest lineup for YouTube Originals.
The two stars will be working on separate projects for the platform with Will hosting a fitness series and Alicia giving fans a glimpse into her career.
Smith, 52, will star in 'Best Shape of My Life', a six-part series from his Westbrook Media banner. It tells the story of the actor challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts as well as top YouTube creators.
Dexton Deboree will direct and showrun the series that is slated to premiere next year. The 'Gemini Man' star has previously appeared in the YouTube original 'Will Smith: The Jump.'
Meanwhile, Alicia will be the focus of the docuseries 'Noted'. The pop star will invite her fans to experience a taste of her world as she marks the 20th anniversary of her debut album, 'Songs in A Minor', as well as she records her latest album. The series, also from Westbrook Media, will premiere this summer.
Elsewhere, rap group Migos are working on 'Ice Cold', a series that uses the prism of hip-hop and jewellery to explore issues around racial inequality and the American Dream.
The docuseries will air in four short episodes on Migos' YouTube channel this summer and is being directed by Karam Gill. The show is to be produced by Quality Films, Universal Music Group's Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment, MGX Creative and Mass Appeal.
Finally, LeBron James and Maverick Carter will executive produce 'Recipe for Change' which will bring together Asian American celebrities, chefs and activists to discuss both recent and historic acts of hate and violence against the community.
