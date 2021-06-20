Will Smith completes memoir

Will Smith's autobiography is "finally ready".
The 52-year-old singer-and-actor revealed in 2018 he was writing his memoir, and on Saturday (19.06.21), the 'Suicide Squad' actor unveiled the cover art for 'WILL' on his website and Instagram account.
He said in an accompanying video: "It's been a labour of love.
"I've been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready."
The cover features a series of portraits of the 'Hitch' star painted on top of each other and was designed by New Orleans-based visual artist Brandan 'BMike' Odums.
A press release about the art stated: "The idea is to communicate visually the evolution of a person, from childhood through adulthood, and at major stages of their life in between."
Will's book was previously described as an "inspirational tale".
Announcing his deal with Penguin Press, the publishers said in October 2018: "[The book is] an inspirational tale of how [Will Smith's] true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace - with himself, his loved ones, and the world.
The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star previously revealed he was penning the tome alongside 'The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F***' author Mark Manson.
He teased in July 2018: "I'm writing a book! I've got years and years of stuff I've been wanting to say and I'm finally gonna write a book. I'm writing it for y'all."
He asked Mark: "Are you feeling confident? Are you feeling like we'll be able to do transcendent art with this book?"
His collaborator joked: "I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great."
'WILL' will be released on 9 November.
