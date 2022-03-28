Will Smith offers apology to Chris Rock for striking him at the Academy Awards

Will Smith says he was “out of line” and “wrong” to strike Chris Rock.
The ‘King Richard” wanted to “publicly apologize” to the 57-year-old comic after the 53-year-old actor jumped on stage to smack him across the face for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.
Will said on Instagram on Monday (28.03.22): “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
Will - who went on to win Best Actor minutes after he struck Chris - extended his sorrow to “the Academy, the producers, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”
He said: “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.
Will - who is currently under review by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - condemned “violence in all its forms” before calling his behavior was “inexcusable”.
He said: Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.
Will concluded his statement by declaring himself “a work in progress.”
