Will Smith open to run for political office

Will Smith has revealed he's open to a political career.
The 52-year-old actor - who has joked about stepping into politics in the past - would absolutely "consider" a run for office in the future, although he's not sure whether his role should remain "artistic".
Speaking to Jon Favreau on Crooked Media's 'Pod Save America' podcast, he said: "I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line.
“I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony...
“So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena.”
Meanwhile, his comments come after fellow Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson admitted he's open to the idea of running for the US Presidency.
Last month, the 48-year-old actor said: "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted.
"Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people ... So I would wait, and I would listen."
Dwayne previously suggested he could challenge Donald Trump for the US Presidency in 2020.
And the action star confessed to being wowed by the support he'd received from fans.
He reflected: "I’ve been really been blown away. And it’s so flattering. And I think you have to question why. I think it’s because, you know, a lot of people want to see a different leadership today - I’m sorry, not different, but better leadership today, right?"
The wrestler-turned-actor saw a wave of support come his way after he suggested he'd like to become the US President one day.
Asked what personal qualities made him suitable for the role, the 'Baywatch' star - who is one of Hollywood's most bankable actors - replied: "I think more poised, less noise.
"And I also think that over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to: get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour, go to work and spend time with the troops, take care of my family.
"I love taking care of people. And I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today."
