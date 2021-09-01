Will Smith unveils Jabari Banks as Bel-Air star

Jabari Banks will take on the lead role in 'Bel-Air'.
The newcomers was surprised with the news of his casting as Will in Peacock's drama reboot by original 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star Will Smith during a video call which has been shared on YouTube.
Will, who shot to fame in the 1990s thanks to the sitcom, told Jabari: "It is an absolute pleasure to meet you and from the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you - you have the role of Will on 'Bel-Air'."
Jabari exclaimed in response: "This is a dream come true! I'm ready, I'm so ready y'all!"
The young actor told Will how his father had encouraged him to audition for the show.
He said: "My dad sent me this article about it and said, 'You should really do this.' And I was like, 'Dad, that's not really how auditions work.' I can't be like, 'Yeah, I want to do this.'
"But two months later, my agent sent me the call and I knew it was right."
The 'Men in Black' actor vowed to serve as a mentor to his successor.
He said: "I'm looking forward to being an asset to you as you build out your life and build out your career."
The Peacock drama - which received a two-season order in September 2020 - is based on Morgan Cooper's popular fan film and will be made by Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios, as well as Universal Television.
'Bel-Air' is set in modern-day America and though it is less of a comedy than the original series, it will take the same premise of following Will's journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the lavish neighbourhood of Bel-Air, and its one-hour run time will allow the show to further explore the issues raised in the sitcom, which had 30-minute episodes.
T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, while Morgan will direct as well as co-write and executive produce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.