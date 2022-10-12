The Voice is going to lose its last remaining original coach, Blake Shelton, after Season 23’s spring run on NBC.

The news was announced alongside the casting of Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as Season 23 coaches who will appear alongside Shelton and returning star Kelly Clarkson. Appearing as a coach since the show’s 2011 debut, a lot has changed for the music competition series in the years since, particularly on the coach’s panel, but one thing has remained the same: Shelton’s presence.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

