Wendy Williams is ready to reclaim her daytime talk show thrown after battling ongoing health issues, but it sounds like her return won’t be anytime soon.
Good Morning America talked to the host in an interview on Thursday, March 17, in which she claimed she was “comfortable” and “ready” to get back to work. “Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing,” she stated.
However, Debmar Mercury, a Wendy Williams Show distributor, told Entertainment Weekly this week that the earliest fans could see Williams back on-air would be September 2023. So if she’s ready, why the delay?
Following Williams’ absence, it was announced last month that guest host Sherri Shepherd will be taking over the show’s time slot with her new talk show Sherri, which will premiere this fall after Williams’ current season concludes. According to Mercury, most of the show’s staff are now committed to the new series, though Williams’ syndication company is open to helping the 57-year-old return to the small screen when she’s ready.
'Jeopardy!' Viewers Love Quirky Contestant and His Funny Final Jeopardy Answer
“This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers,” Williams told GMA, “Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever.” However, when asked to respond to Mercury’s comments, a representative of Williams, Howard Bragman, told EW, “She doesn’t.”
In 2018, the daytime host revealed her diagnosis with the autoimmune disorder Grave’s disease, which causes overactive thyroid problems (hyperthyroidism). She took a two-month hiatus from the series that same year, along with another health-related break in May 2020. Upon the show’s Season 14 return in October 2021, it was announced she would not appear in the season premiere, with a lineup of guest hosts taking her place since.
With many variables at play, it may be a while until we see the beloved host’s return to the small screen.
The Wendy Williams Show, Weekdays, Check your local listings
More Headlines:
- Will ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Return After All? An Update
- ‘The White Lotus’: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far
- ‘Inventing Anna’ Tops Every Nielsen Streaming Ratings Chart In Second Week
- ‘Moon Knight’: New Clip Teases Marvel Show’s Horror Side
- ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Promo: Stabler Turns to Cragen for Help (VIDEO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.