William Shatner has never watched Star Trek

William Shatner has "never watched" an episode of 'Star Trek'.
The 90-year-old actor - who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original series from 1966 to 1969 - finds it too "painful" to see himself on screen in the role, and he's only ever seen one of the franchise's many films, 'Star Trek V: The Final Frontier'.
He told 'PEOPLE (the TV Show!)': "I have never watched 'Star Trek'. There are many episodes I don't know, there are some movies I don't know...
"I directed one of the movies — No. 5 — I had to watch that one. But it's all painful because I don't like the way I look and what I do."
Meanwhile, last year it was reported William - who legally separated from his fourth wife Elizabeth Shatner in January 2020 after 19 years of marriage - was ready to throw himself back into the dating game and find a woman he can have fun with.
A source said: "Bill is looking forward to getting back on the dating scene. Though he's pushing 90, he's still got a lot of charm and a sense of humor. And he's one of the most fun-loving guys in Hollywood!"
The former 'Boston Legal' star is even updating his style because he wants to ensure he is looking as good as possible for the ladies he takes out.
The source added: "He's already exercising more and even consulted with a stylist to help him spruce up his image for the dating scene.
"He's not ready to sit at home and wait for the 'final frontier'. At least not by himself!"
The divorce was settled very quickly after the Hollywood icon filed papers in December, due to the former couple signing a pre-nup.
William got to keep most of his $100 million fortune, with Elizabeth walking away with a $2 million settlement and two horses.
