William Shatner: People need to see the humour in life

William Shatner thinks people need to "see the humour in the human condition".
The 'Star Trek' actor has a very pragmatic view on life and whilst he knows it is important to take things seriously, he also believes it is important to see the "absurdity" in life too.
He said: "You live, and you died, and then there's the stuff in between. On one level, you have to take it seriously, but on another, you have to see the humour in the human condition. The more you can see the absurdity, the better it is. We live like it's important, then we die, and we are forgotten and it's not important any more. Everything that happens is like a storybook and you're reading your own story as you live it. If we can keep that in mind, we'll be fine."
And William also recalled a poignant moment he had with a live audience in London just before the pandemic hit.
Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, he added: "I was in London this time last year, just before everything closed down. I had a show on a Monday night at the Apollo Theatre with a sold-out audience of 3500 people. So I got up and got into a limo and went to the theatre thinking, 'Will anybody be there?'
"I went through the curtain onto the stage and 3,500 people were waiting for me. It was a glorious evening in the theatre when we all laughed and cried. It was a memorable and enchanting time, just as the world closed down."
