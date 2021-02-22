Wilmer Valderamma's fiancee gives birth

Wilmer Valderamma has become a father for the first time.
The former 'That '70s Show' actor and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed a baby girl into the world on 15 February and the couple couldn't be happier, hailing the tot as coming "straight out of heaven".
Sharing a photo of himself and Amanda holding their daughter, Wilmer wrote on Instagram: "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter...#ItsJustUs3Now. 02/15/2021.(sic)"
Amanda shared an identical post on her own account.
Among the first to congratulate the couple on the new arrival was the 41-year-old actor's former girlfriend Mandy Moore, who he dated for two years until 2002.
The 'This Is Us' actress - who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith - wrote: "Look at that gorgeous angel. Congrats to and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her! [sic]"
Eva Longoria also shared her congratulations, commenting: "Ahhhhhhhh!!!!!! Im soooo happy for you both!!! Love u!(sic)"
And Gabrielle Union posted: "Ahhhhhh CONGRATS my friend!!!!!(sic)"
And Rumer Willis wrote: "Congratulations you guys, so happy for you. I can't wIt to meet her.(sic)"
The couple - who announced their engagement on New Year's Day last year (01.01.20) after nine months together - only announced Amanda's pregnancy in December, sharing photos of a car-themed maternity photoshoot on Instagram along with the hashtag #ItsJustUs3Now.
Last month, Wilmer paid tribute to Amanda on his 41st birthday.
Sharing photos of them at the beach, he captioned his post: "Now THIS is 41.. thank you to absolutely everyone who posted and send me such beautiful messages and wishes.. by the look of these pics.. some of those wishes came true.. I love you all mucho! Thank you Amanda for my last bday gift before becoming a papa... you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.