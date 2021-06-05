Wilmer Valderrama: Fatherhood is the biggest win of my life

Wilmer Valderrama admits fatherhood feels like the "biggest win" of his life.
The 41-year-old actor has a three-month-old daughter called Nakano with Amanda Pacheco, and he's relishing the challenge of parenthood, admitting it's made him "swing harder" in his professional life.
He shared: "I've always known why I do what I do.
"I've always said that if you woke up this morning, you're already winning. And when I wake up, I feel like I won because I just woke up and then I go into her room and wake her up in the morning before she feeds and see her eyes open ... it's the biggest win I've ever had in my life.
"That is something that is different. And it makes me swing harder - everything you see me do professionally and spiritually ... specifically with my mind, my soul and my body is to not just provide but to create a great example."
Wilmer - who previously dated the likes of Demi Lovato, Mandy Moore and Ashlee Simpson - is determined to set a great example for his daughter.
He thinks it's imperative that she has some strong female role models in her life, too.
The actor told 'The Jess Cagle Podcast': "I was thinking about her generation and you know, what toys is she gonna play with? Are they gonna look like her? Are there heroes that look like her? Are there women that she can aspire to be?"
Wilmer also revealed why he gave his daughter the name Nakano.
He explained: "I think she needs to defend herself in life. That's why I gave her a strong name.
"It's the name of a legendary female warrior in Japan and I wanted her to have the conversation of, 'What does your name mean?'"
