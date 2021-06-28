After a thrilling French Open, tennis star Novak Djokovic is aiming for his 20th Grand Slam title as the fabled Wimbledon tournament begins. Jeopardy! gets its latest guest host, while Ed Sheeran begins a weeklong residency with James Corden on The Late Late Show.
Wimbledon Begins, Sanjay Gupta on ‘Jeopardy,’ Ed Sheeran Sits in on ‘Late Late Show’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
