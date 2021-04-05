Ever since The Civil War broke viewing records on PBS, every Ken Burns film has been an event, and the three-part Hemingway is no exception. The NFL’s Aaron Rodgers guest-hosts Jeopardy! for the next two weeks. And college basketball fans can cheer for their favorite as the NCAA men’s season reaches its exciting finish.
Worth Watching: An Epic Profile of Ernest Hemingway, Aaron Rodgers Tackles ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Bloodlands’ Finale, NCAA Championship
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Hiawatha senior completes Eagle Scout project for elementary school
- Horton man arrested on drug charges
- HP&R announces upcoming programs - plans for summer
- Commission takes final step to repeal mask mandate
- The Golden Maple Easter Egg has been found!
- Commission offers support for baseball complex
- Crowe, Sharon 1958-2021
- Hiawatha man arrested after three-county chase
- Diller claims state powerlifting title
- Local outdoorsman transforms nature into art
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.