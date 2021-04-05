Worth Watching: An Epic Profile of Ernest Hemingway, Aaron Rodgers Tackles ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Bloodlands’ Finale, NCAA Championship
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Ever since The Civil War broke viewing records on PBS, every Ken Burns film has been an event, and the three-part Hemingway is no exception. The NFL’s Aaron Rodgers guest-hosts Jeopardy! for the next two weeks. And college basketball fans can cheer for their favorite as the NCAA men’s season reaches its exciting finish.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.