Even by Peak TV standards, the glut of new programming this April Fools’ Day is no joke. The big headline: Christopher Meloni’s return to the Law & Order world. I’m nearly as excited for a new season of TV’s best cooking competition, filmed during the pandemic. Plus: TCM’s annual Oscars countdown. A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:
Worth Watching: Christopher Meloni Returns for ‘Organized Crime,’ ‘United States of Al,’ New Seasons of ‘Top Chef,’ ‘Manifest,’ ‘Wipeout’ and ‘Creepshow,’ Plus ‘31 Days of Oscar‘
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Hiawatha senior completes Red Hawk project for elementary school
- JV splits, varsity sweeps Red Hawk baseball openers
- The Golden Maple Easter Egg has been found!
- Local 4Hers place at Country Club Days
- USD 430 Visual Arts Program receives grant, donations for monotype-etching press
- HP&R announces upcoming programs - plans for summer
- Bethany College announces Dean's Honor Roll students
- Local farmers earn top state honors in National Corn Yield contest
Most Popular
Articles
- Commission takes final step to repeal mask mandate
- Commission offers support for baseball complex
- The Golden Maple Easter Egg has been found!
- Lady Mustangs reflect on their historic season
- Wade, Nadine E. 1956-2021
- Hiawatha man arrested after three-county chase
- KDHE investigates cause of Effingham woman's death
- Pharrell Williams mourns cousin after Virginia Beach shootings
- Diller claims state powerlifting title
- Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints cornerback, arrested in Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.