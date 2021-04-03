To kick off Easter weekend, Lifetime celebrates gospel legend Mahalia Jackson—and ABC presents its annual screening of The Ten Commandments. World War II memories loom large in My Grandparents’ War and the new Masterpiece miniseries Atlantic Crossing. To close out its 10th season, The Walking Dead digs into the history of its most notorious villain, Negan. A selective critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
Worth Watching: Danielle Brooks as ‘Mahalia,’ Helena Bonham Carter’s ‘Grandparents’ War,’ ‘Atlantic Crossing,’ ‘Walking Dead’ Finale
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Hiawatha senior completes Eagle Scout project for elementary school
- Commission takes final step to repeal mask mandate
- HP&R announces upcoming programs - plans for summer
- The Golden Maple Easter Egg has been found!
- Commission offers support for baseball complex
- Hiawatha man arrested after three-county chase
- Horton man arrested on drug charges
- Diller claims state powerlifting title
- Pharrell Williams mourns cousin after Virginia Beach shootings
- Local outdoorsman transforms nature into art
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.