WrestleMania 37 to take place in Tampa Bay in April

WrestleMania 37 will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida, in April this year.
WWE bosses have announced the host cities for the next three wrestling extravaganza, with this year’s event set to take place on April 10 and April 11 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.
The news was announced in a video posted to the WWE YouTube channel which included the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon, and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.
In the clip, Paul said: “Tampa Bay will host WrestleMania this April at Raymond James Stadium.”
And when current champion Roman pushed him to say more, he added: “And Roman Reigns will walk into Raymond James Stadium as the undisputed universal champion, and Roman Reigns will walk out of Raymond James Stadium the universal champion.”
In a press release, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state was “excited” to welcome back the wrestling event.
He said: “Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year.”
Whilst Tampa Mayor Jane Castor added: “The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer.”
Elsewhere in the announcement, it was revealed 2022 will see WrestleMania 38 take place in Arlington and Dallas in Texas, whilst WrestleMania 39 will be hosted in 2023 from Inglewood and Los Angeles in California.
In coordination with local partners and government officials, WWE will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks.
