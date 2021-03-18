WWE confirms Eric Bischoff for Hall of Fame 2021

Eric Bischoff is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
The 65-year-old wrestling legend was one of the masterminds in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) during the famed Monday Night Wars ratings battle between WCW and WWE which led to the latter company overtaking the market leader in viewing figures for 84 weeks due the wrestlers he signed and his booking of the hugely popular New World Order (nW0) storyline which saw Hulk Hogan create a villainous stable alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.
Eric was overwhelmed with emotion after finding out he will be honoured at next month's ceremony.
Following the announcement, he posted on Twitter: "Just.. wow. Overwhelmed with so many great people here.
"I try to thank those with so many kind words, but today it’s going to be hard to keep up.
"If I fail to thank you individually, just know how much this means to me and my family. A sincere thank you to each of you."
Eric - who also enjoyed a memorable run as the on-screen general manager of WWE's flagship 'Raw' show over the year - was first told about the exciting news during his appearance on WWE's 'After The Bell' podcast.
The company said in a statement: "Eric Bischoff, a pioneer behind the scenes in sports-entertainment, as well as an incredibly entertaining performer in front of the camera, is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021."
They added: "He will enter the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network in the rest of the world."
The ceremony will also feature last year's class, who couldn't be inducted as planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As well as Eric and his fellow inductee Molly Holly the likes of Dave Bautista, John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, The British Bulldog, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, the nWo - represented by Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman - and the Bella Twins.
