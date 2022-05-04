Xochitl Gomez delighted with teenage representation in the Doctor Strange sequel

Xochitl Gomez was proud of the authentic teenage representation in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.
The 16-year-old star plays LGBTQ+ Latina superhero America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel and was delighted to play a character who matched her age.
Xochitl told Variety at the premiere of the movie in Hollywood on Monday (02.05.22): "It's really crazy because I was 14 and she was 14. I feel like teens don't really get as much representation because they have like, a 20-year-olds playing 15-year-olds. So what's better than an actual 14-year-old playing 14."
The star also revealed that she studied co-star Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, during her time on set.
Gomez said: "I did look at Lizzie, you know, especially while she was acting, and getting ready to kind of do the scene... She's just, you know, a powerful woman.
"Especially me as a young girl, I would constantly look up to her, and I realised how much five minutes before a scene that's kind of difficult, she would kind of get in that moment. And I realised that, 'Oh, well, if she's doing it, I should probably do it, too.'"
Xochitl described the premiere as a "lifetime experience" as it marked a first in her career.
She said of watching the film with fans: "This is going to be like one of the lifetime experiences for me, honestly. I know that Benedict (Cumberbatch) and Lizzie (Olsen) have gone to their movie premieres; they've seen themselves on the screen, but this is a whole other thing for me.
"It's absolutely crazy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.