Yasmin Finney joins Doctor Who

Yasmin Finney has joined the cast of 'Doctor Who'.
The 'Heartstopper' actress is overjoyed to have joined the sci-fi show for its 60th anniversary next year and will be playing a character named Rose opposite new Timelord Ncuti Gatwa.
She said: "If anyone would have told eight-year-old Yasmin that one day she'd be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.
"This show has a place in so many people's hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it's made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready."
Producer Russell T. Davies teased Yasmin's character will be as vital to the show as Billie Piper's Rose Tyler was when she appeared on the show alongside Doctors Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant.
He said: "Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?.
"You'll find out in 2023, but it's an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world — and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"
Meanwhile, Ncuti recently revealed he was "deeply honoured" to be chosen as Jodie Whittaker's replacement as the Doctor after being confirmed for the role.
He said: "There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling.
"A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.
"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.
"I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."
