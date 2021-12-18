‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

Pictured: Tim McGraw as James and Isabel May as Elsa of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

 Emerson Miller
TownNews.com Content Exchange

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 takes us to the truly Wild West. Paul Rudd returns to Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, joining a rarefied club. TNT’s campy melodrama Claws unsheathes its final season. While original series episodes are hard to find this close to Christmas, Fox’s animation lineup is all-new.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.