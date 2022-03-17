So, maybe that's what Stacey Abrams meant when she said she'd like to run for president one day.
The Democrat, who is running for governor this year, made a surprise cameo in the final moments of Star Trek Discovery's Season Four finale on Thursday. Abrams — who is a self-avowed Star Trek fan — played, of course, a politician.
Well, actually, she didn't just play any politician. She appeared the president of United Earth in the series, which is set in the late 32nd Century, to announce the planet was interested in rejoining the United Federation of Planets.
United Earth is, of course, what our planet is called in the 56-year-old sci-fi franchise's utopian vision of the future.
And, no, Abrams' character was not given a name. She was simply referred to as "madame president."
Star Trek Discovery is available for streaming on the Paramount+ streaming service.
