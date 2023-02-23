Yoko Ono ‘has quit New York City to live on farm 42 years after watching John Lennon shot outside their apartment’

Yoko Ono has reportedly secretly quit New York City to live on a farm 42 years after she watched her late husband John Lennon shot to death outside their home in the city.

The singer and artist, who last week celebrated her 90th birthday, has spent decades traumatised by the loss of her Beatles icon partner, but stayed in their nine-room apartment in Manhattan’s exclusive Dakota Building – where gunman Mark David Chapman assassinated him on 8 December 1980.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

