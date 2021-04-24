Yolanda Hadid praises granddaughter

Yolanda Hadid says her granddaughter Khai "awoke a part in her heart she never knew existed".
The former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star posted a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter Gigi Hadid, as she admitted Gigi had given her "this greatest gift" in her granddaughter.
She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to you my sweet Angel..... I have always been so very proud of the young woman you grew up to be every step of your life time but watching you give birth and become a mother yourself has given “Proud” a whole other meaning ... You are extraordinary!!! Thank you for giving me this greatest gift, I wasn’t sure how to get by without my mamma but loving Khai awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed. #HappyBirthday #Gigi (sic)"
Meanwhile, Yolanda previously reflected on her mother’s passing over the Christmas period, when she shared a picture on Instagram of herself holding Khai.
She wrote: "When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1. It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed. I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day ...
"A empty hole in my heart that can't be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life. I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives. God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you... #CircleOfLife (sic)"
And Gigi wrote in the comments: "You are the best OMA! She is so lucky. We all are. (sic)"
