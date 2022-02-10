'You have made us so very proud': Princess Eugenie marks son August's first birthday

Princess Eugenie has marked her son August's first birthday with a touching tribute.
The 31-year-old royal and her 35-year-old husband Jack Brooksbank - who tied the knot in 2018 - celebrated the milestone by sharing new photographs of "our little hero Augie" on August 9.
Eugenie posted a family snap from their skiing holiday and another of August leaning on a drum at a class with a sticker on his back that reads: “Hello my name is August."
Eugenie continues to not show her little boy's face in the pictures she shares.
Alongside the photos, Eugenie gushed on Instagram: "Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"
Eugenie recently admitted she "never stops worrying" now she's a parent.
Her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, 62, told both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice - who gave birth to her and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Sienna in September 2021 - to follow their instincts with their kids, even though that can be "exhausting".
After meeting with teenage cancer patients and their families and hearing how 13-year-old Abigail Jacobs' mother Lara knew something "was not quite right" with her daughter before her diagnosis, Sarah said: "What's interesting is that these two new mothers here… they say, 'Mum, you know, it's just a feeling.' Mothers know. Follow your instinct, I always say that to you, don't I? And then it's exhausting!"
Eugenie agreed: "Yeah, then you can never stop worrying."
Meanwhile, Eugenie's pop star pal Ellie Goulding - who has son Arthur, nine months, with husband Caspar Jopling - recently praised Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter for sharing motherhood tips and candid admissions about the reality of parenting with her.
The 35-year-old singer said: "There’s a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding, and just figuring it all out. It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what’s going on, and I’m grateful for that."
